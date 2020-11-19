https://nationalfile.com/leak-email-allegedly-from-maricopa-elections-office-found-issue-with-sharpies-said-use-them-on-election-day-anyway/

An email has surfaced, allegedly from Maricopa County Elections Assistant Director Kelly Dixon, identifying issues with ballots being cast using Sharpie markers but still insisting that voters who cast their ballot on November 3 must do so using sharpies.

In an email dated October 22, 2020, Dixon explained that they are aware of significant complaints relating to issues using Sharpie markers on ballots at polling locations. Dixon explains that, until November 2, poll workers are to give out ballpoint pens instead of markers, then switch back to the markers on election day, November 3.

“Next, we’ve heard you and we know you’re hearing issues and concerns about the Sharpie Markers,” Dixon acknowledged in the email. “Starting tomorrow, 10/23, and through 11/2, we are asking that Clerks hand voters BALLPOINT PENS rather than Markers.”

However, Dixon went on to stipulate that Sharpie markers must be used on November 3.

“We NEED to use Markers on Election Day, but for now and through 11/2, hand voters a Ballpoint Pen. You have plenty of pens in your supplies right now.”

She concluded with directions for recipients of the email to “message this to your Inspectors and ensure they cascade this change down to everyone on the Board.”

BUSTED: This internal email from Maricopa County, AZ talks about “Issues and Concerns” with markers but says they have to give voters markers anyway instead of ballpoint pens on Election Day HUGE! pic.twitter.com/im2NMkC7gC — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) November 18, 2020

Since this email gained mainstream attention, Dixon has disabled or deleted her Twitter profile. National File has not been able to reach Dixon by phone or email, and a request for comment to the Maricopa County Recorder was not immediately returned.

National File previously reported another discrepancy in Maricopa County, Arizona voting related to Sharpies. A video recorded weeks before the election instructed voters to only use ballpoint pens, and never markers, while a separate video posted just before the election instructed voters to use Sharpie markers.

Arizona State Rep. Kelly Townsend confirmed that potential fraud surrounding SharpieGate are being investigated as of November 5.

