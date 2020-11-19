https://100percentfedup.com/trump-lawyer-lin-wood-truth-is-coming-these-names-will-be-part-of-litigation-across-the-country/

Trump lawyer Lin Wood tweeted out a message to Americans who believe in free and fair elections:

Good morning.

District Judge has scheduled an emergency hearing this afternoon in the case I filed against

@GaSecofState

.

In time, these names will also be part of litigation across the country:

Dominion

Scytl

SGO Smartmatic

Clarity

TRUTH IS COMING.

Wood’s tweet ended with a video of a Trump recount staffer claiming the server raid in Germany was real:

“Now that we ave seized the servers for Dominion that were over in Germany… the things that are going to come out are going to shake the globalists to their very core.”

Howie Carr interviewed Lin Wood who assured him that truth will come out:

THE DEEP STATE WILL BE DEFEATED!

