In tweets posted Thursday, powerhouse attorney Lin Wood, one of the key figures in President Donald Trump’s 2020 legal election battle, doubled down on his assertion that President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election in a landslide.

Moreover, he bashed Republican officials on the state and national level for not being “willing to take action to expose election fraud.”

View his tweets below:

1. When I realized that members of GA & National GOP were not willing to take action to expose election fraud, I made the decision to take action on my own as a GA voter. I knew that I would be attacked. I know that I am a sinner. But God has forgiven me so I do not fear truth. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 19, 2020

2. I have faced the truth in my life – the good, the bad, & the ugly. I have embraced it & I try my imperfect best to live it now. I love truth. I hate lies. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 19, 2020

3. The truth is @realDonaldTrump won a landslide victory. The lie is that Joe Biden is “President-Elect.” I seek no recognition for my actions. Only forgiveness for my sins & prayers that every lie will be revealed. Thank you for your prayers.#FightBack for TRUTH. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 19, 2020

Over the past several weeks, I have been shocked to learn of the disloyalty in the GA & National GOP to @realDonaldTrump & to the citizens who supported the President in his landslide win. Who best uses the tools of money, power, & greed? We are in a battle of good v. evil. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 19, 2020

Well, well, well. Looks like Jason Shepherd is a supporter of @BrianKempGA. I have always believed that if you lay down with dogs, you wake up with fleas. Wonder if Jason has fleas?https://t.co/eV7EtKwP2m — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 19, 2020

Does it concern you that Jason Shepard, the Chairman of the Cobb County REPUBLICAN Party, is engaging in efforts to smear me on socialist media or is it just me? There are many wolves in sheeps’ clothing. Watch out. https://t.co/7SEp93bMVX — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 19, 2020

He wrote that he was compelled to “take action” on his own as a Georgia voter after he saw officials in Georgia and the National GOP ignore or dismiss the president’s allegations that a victory in the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

He also took aim at Republican officials for being disloyal toward the president and accused them of having been seduced by “money, power, & greed.”

The bold tweets came two days after Wood inspired headlines by stating unequivocally on conservative commentator Mark Levin’s radio program that “Donald Trump won, I believe, clearly a 70 percent-plus landslide election in the nation.”

Lin Wood tells Mark Levin he believes Trump won ’70 percent-plus landslide … over 400 electoral votes’ https://t.co/LiGqUA3lp1 — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) November 18, 2020

What makes Wood’s words so powerful is his track record. He successfully sued the mainstream media on behalf of Richard Jewell in the 1990s and former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann after the Covington incident of 2019.

“L. Lin Wood has more than 43 years of experience as a trial lawyer focusing on civil litigation, representing individuals and corporations as plaintiffs or defendants in tort and business cases involving claims of significant damage,” a biography on his law firm’s official website reads.

“Mr. Wood also has extensive experience in First Amendment/defamation litigation and management of the media in high profile cases.”

And so for him to unequivocally tout the president’s supposed election victory lends a stunning amount of credence to a theory that has otherwise been uniformly dismissed by all Democrats and media outlets, including Fox News.

Like conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh pointed out earlier this week, it seems extraordinarily unlikely that either Wood or Sidney Powell, another powerhouse attorney on the case, would pull a Geraldo Rivera.

“Do you think Lin Wood and Sidney Powell want to do a replay of Geraldo’s vault? … [T]here was a rumor that when Alphonse had his mind and his wits, that he hid a bunch of money and trinkets, like stuff that would be in a King Tut vault. … Geraldo thought he found out where it was,” Limbaugh said Wednesday.

“And it was in a secret room somewhere, you’d have to blow it up to get in there. So they do a TV special on it. … [A] nd it was promoted for weeks and weeks called Al Capone’s Vault. And the day came where they were gonna go in there, blow it up, and find Al Capone’s hidden-away fortune and trinkets and stuff like from the King Tut tomb.”

Except Rivera wound up finding absolutely nothing.

Watch:







For Wood and Powell to proclaim Trump’s victory strongly suggests they truly believe he won for certain. Otherwise, for them to make such a proclamation would place them both at the risk of having their “Al Capone’s vault” moment. And given their extensive track records, it seems unlikely they’d risk their reputations like that, according to Limbaugh.

“There’s no way that they’re going to have this end up that way. There wouldn’t be,” he said.

