Sen. Lindsey Graham Thursday denied Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger’s claim that he tried to pressure him to throw out ballots, rejected calls from House “Squad” members for his resignation, and asked for donations that would be sent to two Republicans vying in a key runoff election in Georgia.

“I can’t explain this guy, I can’t explain what makes him tick,” the South Carolina Republican said about Raffensperger, also a Republican, on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “I never suggested that he do anything.”

Raffensperger has accused Graham of suggesting he use his powers to kick out ballots from counties that had an above-average amount of documents submitted without matching signatures.

Graham, though, said on Thursday that the conversation with Raffensperger was about how signatures on mailed in ballots were verified and that they “never talked about him throwing out ballots.”

He said the issue is that the state has entered into a consent decree with former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams “that’s polluted the database that you would compare a signature to.”

He also pointed out that it only takes one person to verify a signature on a mail-in ballot in Georgia, and that’s not bipartisan.

“There’s a reason that the ballots have gone through in this election with 0.3% rejection rate because the system is set up to send them through and I hope Trump will go to court and challenge that system before it’s too late, said Graham. “I’m tired of this crap. We will fight back in Georgia.”

Meanwhile, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have joined in calls for Graham’s resignation after the reports about the conversations with Raffensperger, but he rejected that Thursday.

“I’m going to stay in the Senate and kill the most radical agenda in the world coming from the Squad,” said Graham.

He also urged people to send money through his website to help with the reelection campaigns of Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, whose elections are vital for keeping the GOP in control of the Senate.

“Let’s make the squad’s life miserable by holding onto the Senate and let’s tell Sen. (Chuck) Schumer you are not going to run the place by keeping the two Georgia Senate seats Republican,” he said.

