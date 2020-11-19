https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/matt-gaetz-not-expose-fraud-not-going-get-worse-will-get-better-video/

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined Steve Bannon and his panel of experts on The War Room Thursday morning to discuss the latest developments in the Trump campaign’s operation to stop the theft of the 2020 election by the Democrat Party.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: If we do not stop this, if we don not expose this fraud, they are not going to get worse at this, they will get better at it and we will never win another national election again. Those are the stakes in the fights in the several states that you discussed. Well I don’t think to really get a full audit across the enterprise we have to flip everyone of these states at once. Here’s my prediction, Steve. We flip one of these states that the media has called for Joe Biden, and the whole veneer comes down. The whole fiction that he’s “president-elect Joe Biden” and that this thing is over is eroded if you’re able to see that there was fraud sufficient to flip a state. Because then I think the American people will say, “Wait a second. If you lied to us about Georgia then we got to ask you a few more questions about Wisconsin. If you lied to us about Wayne County, Michigan how are we supposed to believe you on what happened in Fulton County?”… I believe the damn could break open in Georgia. That could be the case where we find out the media lied to us, the process was rotten and then we really start to drill down in these other races.”