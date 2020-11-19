https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matthew-mcconaughey-considers-running-for-texas-governor/
Here he is talking about maybe running for Governor.
Note – Matthew is on the phone. It’s a photo here. pic.twitter.com/iSlVhiWkbs
— BetoMedia (@BetoMedia) November 19, 2020
Hewitt calls McConaughey center right…
Actor Matthew McConaughey told The Hugh Hewitt Show that he would consider running for Texas governor ‘sometime in the future.’ Greg Abbot is up for reelection in 2022.
Complete transcript from Hugh Hewitt…