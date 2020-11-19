https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matthew-mcconaughey-considers-running-for-texas-governor/

Posted by Kane on November 19, 2020 4:17 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Hewitt calls McConaughey center right…

Actor Matthew McConaughey told The Hugh Hewitt Show that he would consider running for Texas governor ‘sometime in the future.’ Greg Abbot is up for reelection in 2022.

Complete transcript from Hugh Hewitt…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...