Sounds like NPR ‘journo’ David Folkenflik didn’t want outlets carrying the Giuliani/Powell presser today without cutting in to correct anything they said to ‘note the myriad ways the public record contradicts them.’

Only utter dbags use the word, ‘myriad.’

Just sayin’.

He even called it malpractice.

Really?

For those taking the press conference live: If you’re in the news business, it’s malpractice to carry Giuliani’s press conference live at length without any cut ins to note the myriad ways the public record contradicts him — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) November 19, 2020

Dude. *smh*

Nothing like seeing our tax dollars hard at work trying to censor a political party.

Mollie Hemingway had this to say:

NPR guy openly advocates censorship of Republican press conferences to prevent their case from being shared with the public. https://t.co/1MRKEPP8By — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 19, 2020

He not only advocated for it, he OPENLY advocated knowing he would have no consequences for trying to shut them down.

So when do they defund NPR?

Asking for a friend.

Npr shouldn’t have taxpayer money anyway — not important enough to be a Kracken (@MarkMazman) November 19, 2020

It does seem like those monies could be better spent elsewhere.

Some folken should flik off. — 𝓢𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓱 𝓡𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵 𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓸𝓫𝓼#SaveUighurs (@QueenSarahSatur) November 19, 2020

Heh.

DEFUND National Propaganda Radio — Keith Hanson (@kch50428) November 19, 2020

If you’re in the propoganda business, it’s malpractice to carry Giuliani’s press conference live at length without any cut ins to note the myriad ways the public record contradicts him Fixed it for him. — David Foord (@DavidJFoord) November 19, 2020

How insulting to the basic intelligence of people! — Kathleen Johnson (@kaj8542) November 19, 2020

Let’s not pretend intelligent people watch NPR anyway.

