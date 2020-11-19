https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-another-statistical-analysis-shows-roughly-300000-biden-votes-questionable/

Last week we produced an article which provided evidence that the election results in Pennsylvania included results which were almost impossible. Today we received another report covering the Pennsylvania election results which supports our initial reporting and provides more information.

We reported last week that there were anomalies in Pennsylvania’s data after the 2020 election. President Trump won in a landslide on Election day with roughly two votes to every one Biden vote. The President won some counties by 80% of the vote. These results are reasonable to anyone who drove through Pennsylvania in the weeks and days before the election. Wherever you went, Trump signage was everywhere.

Then with roughly 75% of the vote counted the state began counting mail-in ballots. In this process there President received a consistent variance of his election day landslide across almost all counties. By the time they were done, Biden had somehow gained such a high portion of the mail-in ballots that he then lead the race. The pattern we identified in how he got there was almost impossible.

TRENDING: HUGE! Attorney Sidney Powell CONFIRMS Alleged Dominion Servers in Germany Were Confiscated — VIDEO

We now have come across another statistical survey of the results in Pennsylvania. We cannot provided the full content of this study at this time but we can share a summary of the results which complimented our article from last week posted above.

Several nationally recognized statistics experts were asked to examine the 2020 Pennsylvania voting records, and to identify anything they deemed to be statistically significant anomalies. These experts were asked to work independently and then their efforts were compiled.

Their one — and only — objective was to try to assure that every legal Pennsylvania vote is counted, and only legal Pennsylvania votes are counted. The primary takeaway from their work is that ALL of these experts came to the same conclusions on the following five areas:

1) There are some major statistical aberrations in the PA voting records, that are extremely unlikely to occur in a normal (i.e. un-manipulated) setting.

2) The anomalies almost exclusively happened with the Biden votes. Time and again, using a variety of techniques, the Trump votes looked statistically normal.

3) Eleven (out of 67) Pennsylvania counties stood out from all the rest. These counties showed distinctive signs of voting abnormalities — again, all for Biden.

4) The total number of suspicious votes in these counties is 300,000± — which greatly exceeds the reported margin of Biden votes over Trump. (We don’t know how many of these are artificial Biden votes, or votes switched from Trump to Biden.)

5) These statistical analyses do not prove fraud, but rather provide scientific evidence that the reported results are highly unlikely to be an accurate reflection of how Pennsylvania Citizens voted.

There’s much more to this analysis. Overall it supports our prior reporting and indicates what we believe, that the results of the 2020 Presidential vote in Pennsylvania have too many questions to be considered valid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

