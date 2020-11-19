https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/mossimo-giannulli-begins-five-month-prison-sentence-college-admissions-scandal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli is in custody at a federal prison near Santa Barbara, Calif., after pleading guilty in May to bribing his daughters into the University of Southern California.

Giannulli and his wife, Lori Loughlin, admitted to paying $500,000 and falsely portraying their two daughters as recruits to the university’s crew team. Neither daughter was a rower. Gianilli pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud.

Mossimo, the founder of Mossimo Target brand clothing, will spend five months in prison, pay a fine of $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service. His wife Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. The two were among 57 people charged in the college scandal.

They were both ordered to begin their sentences Thursday. However, Loughlin began her sentence early on Oct. 30 in Dublin, Calif.

Gianulli will be released sometime around Easter, while Loughlin will complete her sentence right around Christmas.

