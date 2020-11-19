https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/national-conservative-group-amistad-project-challenge-presidential-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The national conservative legal group Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society on Friday announced that it will file federal and state lawsuits challenging the presidential election results in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona, the group has announced.

The Trump campaign is joining with the Amistad Project on the lawsuits on a case-by-case basis, said Rudy Giuliani, who is leading the campaign’s legal efforts, the group also says.

