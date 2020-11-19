https://www.theblaze.com/news/national-democratic-party-official-deprogram-trump-supporters

David Atkins, a

newly elected California member of the Democratic National Committee, declared recently that Democrats and liberals should “start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan” in order to “deprogram 75 million people.”

The 75 million people he referred to are presumably Trump supporters.

According to the

Associated Press, President Donald Trump received more than 73 million votes during the 2020 presidential election.

What are the details?

Conservative activist Jack Posobiec tweeted Atkins’ remarks,

captioning them, “A Democrat Party official in California is calling for national re-education camps for families who voted for Trump. This is not OK.”

The tweets in question began, “How do you deprogram 75 million people who would literally die to stick it to the domestic enemies the teevee and youtube conspiracy vids told them to hate?”

He added, “No seriously…how *do* you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook? We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South.”

“This is not your standard partisan policy disagreement,” said Atkins, who is also a

self-described author and activist. “This is a conspiracy theory fueled belligerent death cult against reality & basic decency. The only actual policy debates of note are happening within the dem coalition between left and center left.”

He wasn’t done there.

After receiving comments questioning his tweets, Atkins continued by

attacking some conservatives for their ideals.

“I know conservatives are upset by some of the responses here,” he continued. “And yeah, many are out of line. But what do you expect people to do in self-preservation? The Right has been running 4 years on ‘f*** your feelings, my conspiracy theories are valid opinions, and we have more guns.”

“You can’t run on a civil war footing hopped up on conspiracy theories hating everyone who lives in cities, mainlining Fox/Breitbart/QAnon, threatening to kidnap governors and shoot protesters, without people trying to figure out how to reverse the brainwashing,” he

continued.

“[I] mean, for chrissakes, conservatives are literally giving themselves COVID just to own the libs,” Atkins railed. “They’re dying in COVID wards insisting they don’t have COVID because it must be a liberal plot. People are gonna try to figure out how to defend themselves.”

Anything else?

According to his website, Atkins served as a volunteer in Howard Dean’s failed presidential campaign.

“In the 15 years since, I haven’t stopped organizing to beat Republicans, support progressive causes, and hold the Democratic Party accountable to its values,” the page boasts.

“Recently as a party activist I have … [c]o-authored a successful resolution that the California Democratic Party passed in support key economic components of the Green New Deal,” his page continues, pointing out the rest of his more recent accomplishments, which you can read all about here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

