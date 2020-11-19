https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sailors-uss-michael-murphy-navy-military/2020/11/19/id/997872

Nearly one out of every four sailors from the Navy’s USS Michael Murphy guided missile destroyer in the Pacific Fleet has tested positive for COVID-19, according to two U.S. military officials who spoke with NBC News.

All positive cases are ashore in Hawaii and no one has been hospitalized, the officials said. The ship has been docked at Pearl Harbor and is currently being cleaned.

U.S. military and defense officials told NBC News there has been no impact to the ship’s readiness.

“Personnel assigned to USS Michael Murphy tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), Nov. 4,” said Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, a spokesperson for Surface Forces Pacific, in a statement to NBC News.

“Personnel who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been placed in isolation,” the statement continued. “Out of an abundance of caution, all close contacts and non-essential crew members are undergoing a two-week self-isolation period in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.”

The USS Theodore Roosevelt in March was forced into port in Guam by an outbreak of the coronavirus that resulted in the removal of her captain and forced the resignation of the acting Navy secretary.

