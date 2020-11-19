https://www.theepochtimes.com/nevada-lawsuit-alleges-substantial-fraud_3585845.html

President Trump’s electoral college candidates in Nevada filed an election contest against Joe Biden’s electoral college candidates, alleging substantial irregularities and fraud in Nevada’s 2020 general election. Nevada has 6 electoral votes.

The lawsuit seeks to challenge at least 40,000 votes cast in the presidential election, and contest the results of the race in Nevada. According to the latest unofficial results, Democratic nominee Joe Biden enjoys a margin of over 33-and-a-half-thousand (33,596) votes over President Trump, fewer than the 40,000 votes challenged in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs allege that Nevada election officials developed and implemented an election system that was highly susceptible to fraud and abuse, rendering the purported results of the state’s election illegitimate.

From NTD News

