https://www.theblaze.com/news/senate-report-biden-china-russia-connections

Two top Republican senators who have been investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings have released additional findings that they say “confirm” troubling connections between the Biden family and the Chinese and Russian governments.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) published the findings Wednesday in a “supplemental” to their September report, which was titled, “Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns.”

In the new five-page report, Grassley and Johnson disclosed new evidence of ties between Hunter Biden and a business partner, Rob Walker, who they said “appears to have been associated with at least three companies connected to Hunter Biden: Oldaker, Biden and Belair LLP; Seneca Global Advisors; and Rosemont Seneca Advisors.”

The senators connected the dots based on information provided to their committees by former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski. In the report, they said WhatsApp messages between Bobulinksi and Walker, which were handed over to their committees, purportedly show a close working relationship between Walker and the Biden family, including Hunter and his uncle, James Biden.

“The new information is consistent with other records within the Committees’ possession which show millions of dollars being transferred from a Chinese entity linked to the communist party to Robinson Walker LLC,” the senators noted before detailing the transactions.

In the report, two separate wires are cited, each totaling $3 million, which were sent by a Shanghai-based company called State Energy HK Limited to a bank account for Robinson Walker LLC in 2017. The senators noted that State Energy HK Limited was at the time associated with another Chinese company with ties to the communist government, CEFC China Energy.

“These transactions are a direct link between Walker and the communist Chinese government,” the senators stated.

“These new records confirm the connections between the Biden family and the communist Chinese government, as well as the links between Hunter Biden’s business associates and the Russian government, and further support the Committees’ September 23, 2020 report’s finding that such relationships created counterintelligence and extortion concerns,” they concluded in the report.

They added that “to date, the Committees have requested records from Hunter Biden, James Biden, James Gilliar, Tony Bobulinski, and Rob Walker. At this time, only Bobulinski has cooperated with the Committees.”

The senators’ September report purportedly concluded that Hunter Biden, among other things, “received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.”

Prior to the election, several Democratic lawmakers and members of the media claimed that reports about the Biden family’s overseas business dealings were part of a Russian disinformation campaign. But Grassley and Johnson have vehemently denied the accusation, arguing their reporting has been based on documented evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

