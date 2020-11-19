https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/18/new-york-jackie-gordon-concedes-andrew-garbarino-house-congress/
About The Author
Related Posts
President Trump to Joe Biden on Antifa: ‘Ideas Don’t Burn Down Buildings . . . Ideas Don’t Assault Cops’
October 1, 2020
. . . Panicking MSNBC Black Supremacist Joy Reid Begins Racist Smears Against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
November 4, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy