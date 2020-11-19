https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/nyc-restaurants-face-double-whammy-new-restrictions-winter-weather/

(ZEROHEDGE) – New York City restaurants face a double whammy of new coronavirus restrictions and the threat that cold weather will reduce patron activity for outdoor dining areas.

Lately, the virus pandemic is on the rise in the NYC metro area, forcing Mayor Bill de Blasio to reimplement curfews and limit capacity at restaurants.

Last weekend, NYPost said citywide restaurant revenues plunged as much as 30% because of the new measures. To make matters worse, the threat of cold weather next month could be disastrous for the city’s beleaguered restaurant owners.

Read the full story ›

The post NYC restaurants face 'double whammy' of new restrictions, winter weather appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

