Former President Obama says if President Trump refuses to leave the White House, “we can always send the Navy SEALs” to physically remove him.

Appearing on the late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Obama – who’s busy hawking a new book – was asked by Kimmel whether there are any spots in the White House where “someone could hide.”

“Well, I think we can always send the Navy SEALS in there to dig him out,” Obama said.

But the liberal-leaning host also asked Obama if it is “premature” to call Democrat Joe Biden “Mr. President.”

“Do you feel that when you congratulated Biden and Senator Harris that you were premature in doing that?” Kimmel asked.

“No, I thought I was right on time,” Obama said.

The notion that Trump will refuse to leave the White House if he lost the 2020 election was rolled out by liberals early in the campaign.

“Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump that year, said July 5 on “The Daily Show.”

“Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said July 20. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States.”

Also in July, the issue popped up on Capitol Hill.

“Mr. Attorney General,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, New York Democrat, asked William Barr in a House hearing, “what will you do if Donald Trump loses the election on Nov. 3 but refuses to leave office on Jan. 20?”

Mr. Barr answered: “If the results are clear, I would leave office.”

The Babylon Bee, a satirical website, recently put out a story with a headline: ” ‘Trump Might Not Accept The Results Of The 2020 Election,’ Says Movement That Still Hasn’t Accepted Results Of 2016 Election.”

“Leftists are warning that President Donald Trump might not accept the results of the 2020 election,” the website also wrote. “These same leftists have spent the last four years declaring that Trump is not their president, that Hillary Clinton actually won because she won the popular vote, and that Trump only won because of Russian interference.”

In his interview with Kimmel, Obama also praised former President George W. Bush, whom he called a “patriot.”

“When I came in, we were in the middle of a big crisis, the financial crisis. George W. Bush, he and I had obviously big policy differences, but he’s a good man, he’s a patriot,” Obama said. “And he ordered everybody on his team to work seamlessly with us on the transition. Could not have been more gracious. Could not have been more helpful. And that actually helped us be able to get a head start on trying to stem what could have been a great depression instead of a great recession.”

