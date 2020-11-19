https://www.dailywire.com/news/palin-blasts-obama-for-claiming-she-brought-dark-spirits-to-republican-party

Former President Barack Obama is on the road hawking a new book, and in it he makes some startling allegations about former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

“Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party — xenophobia, anti intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward Black and brown folks — were finding their way to center stage,” Obama writes in “A Promised Land,” which hit bookshelves on Tuesday.

Palin fired back in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this week.

“There’s proof after proof after proof that he is a purveyor of untruths,” she said.

“Our country has to love truth. We have to be seekers of truth. We have to be willing to follow truth. And there are so many untruths that Barack Obama is leading people towards still,” Palin said.

“For instance, a truth is that only law and order will usher in peace and prosperity,” she said, apparently referring to President Donald Trump’s calls after racial unrest exploded in several U.S. cities.

Palin also said the Democratic Party’s platform is the “antithesis” of the “sanctity of life.”

“The provisions about it’s OK to kill a baby in the womb — there are so many things that Barack Obama stands for still and he just doesn’t get it, that the solution to our issues in this country, it all comes down to simply loving truth. He does not represent nor love truth,” Palin said.

In his book, Obama writes about his opponent in the 2008 election, the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, and his running mate Palin.

Obama says he wonders sometimes whether McCain would still have picked Palin if he had known “her spectacular rise and her validation as a candidate would provide a template for future politicians, shifting his party’s center and the country’s politics overall in a direction he abhorred.”

“I’d like to think that given the chance to do it over again, he might have chosen differently,” Obama writes. “I believe he really did put his country first.”

Obama’s latest book is also raising eyebrows because he bashes America as an unfulfilled promise.

“I’m not yet ready to abandon the possibility of America,” Obama says. He adds that he wrote the book “for young people — as an invitation to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us.”

Obama also claims Trump “promised an elixir for the racial anxiety” of “millions of Americans spooked by a black man in the White House.”

“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted. Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president,” Obama writes.

Related: Barack Obama’s Back, And He’s More Disappointed In America Than Ever

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

