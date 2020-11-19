https://www.theepochtimes.com/pennsylvania-400-republican-mail-in-votes-not-received_3585817.html

A fraud detection team has been hard at work checking vote inconsistencies in Pennsylvania.

They found more than 400 Republican voters there who say they cast mail-in ballots, but these votes aren’t showing up in the state’s data system. They’re marked as “not returned.”

That’s according to a fraud detection team that contacted the voters put together by Matt Braynard, former data and strategy director for President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

This raises the prospect of some Republican votes not being counted properly. And it’s possible there’s more. In Pennsylvania, over 165,000 Republicans were mailed ballots, but were marked as not having returned them. The team was only able to reach thousands of the voters for verification so far, among them are the over 400 who said their mail-in votes didn’t show up in the state data.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

