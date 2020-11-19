https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/19/president-trump-announces-path-to-victory-news-conference-at-about-the-same-time-georgia-will-announce-the-results-of-the-recount/

President Trump announced a “path to victory” news conference today at 12:00 p.m. to give an update on his post-election legal fight:

Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

Coincidentally, this news conference will air at about the same time that Georgia announces the results of its recount:

That’s around the same time Georgia is expected to announce the results of its recount, which election officials say will affirm Biden’s win in the state. https://t.co/1aAuhoKofz — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 19, 2020

That recount will confirm that Joe Biden won the state:

Counterprogramming? This is roughly the same time when Georgia expects to announce the results of a hand recount that will confirm President-elect Biden’s victory in the state. #gapol https://t.co/9aey6HazsI — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 19, 2020

As for the “path to victory,” the Washington Post reported that Rudy Giuliani is telling people the plan is “to pressure GOP lawmakers & officials across the political map to stall the vote certification in an effort to have Republican lawmakers pick electors & disrupt the electoral college”:

Pay attention: “Giuliani has told Trump & associates his ambition is to pressure GOP lawmakers & officials across the political map to stall the vote certification in an effort to have Republican lawmakers pick electors & disrupt the electoral college.” https://t.co/bz5VRvnsnG — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 19, 2020

But that will only work *if* the Trump campaign delivers the “fire”:

It’s time to cut through the smoke and see if there’s any fire. https://t.co/RsX9ZNsPuj — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 19, 2020

Hopefully, this news conference is better than the last one. . .

Will it be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, next to an adult bookstore and across the street from a crematorium? https://t.co/3r7Ye6DcXh — Leif Skodnick (@LeifSkodnick) November 19, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

