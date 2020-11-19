https://noqreport.com/2020/11/19/president-trumps-legal-team-needs-to-let-jenna-ellis-do-the-talking/

Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are both great attorneys and loyal supporters of President Donald Trump in defending his landslide victory in the recent presidential election. But frankly, neither one of them should be the face and voice for the media and the public about what is happening right now.

Both are tedious and get into the weeds that very few can follow, even those of us who follow this assiduously moment by moment. Much less will those people who don’t follow this closely, even those who support President Trump, be able to follow their long detailed explanations about legal proceedings. The media will just discount it and report on Rudy’s hair dye running down his face instead.

Jenna Ellis is a firebrand and skilled prosecutor who knows how to forcefully cut to the chase and help the “jury of public opinion” understand what the U.S. Supreme Court will ultimately, and relatively soon, have to decide. Save the nitty-gritty details for the print media to benefit the hardy patriots and election watchers on both sides.

Right now, it is urgent to keep the millions upon millions of Americans who know we overwhelmingly reelected Donald Trump to a second term informed of the day to day steps underway to preserve his landslide victory over hapless Joe Biden and his ultra-leftist puppet masters.

Please first watch Jenna Ellis in just over seven minutes put everything into crystal clear perspective. Join me in advocating that Team Trump let her take the lead in conducting frequent briefings, in digestible portions and straight forward language, while Rudy and Sidney and others focus on their tasks of gathering evidence and preparing the President’s legal case in a timely manner.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Jenna Ellis is an essential element of that legal case as well, but at this crucial point in time, she is the right one to speak to America and keep us all on board this unprecedented effort not only to keep President Trump in the Oval Office, but moreover to rescue our entire electoral process from being obliterated by the most ambitious, and thus far successful, attempt to steal an election in our history.

First, please watch this:

Then, please read (or re-read) this:

God Bless the United States of America!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

