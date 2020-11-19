http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_IuMstZ6WlE/

Eight football fans claimed to be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington before contracting the Chinese coronavirus in October and November, WFAA reported. Tarrant County, where the Dallas Cowboys stadium is located, reported 2,112 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, setting a single-day record. Texas now has over 1 million cases.

“The Cowboys have drawn a league-high 128,750 to five home games this season, with their average of 25,750 also leading the NFL and college football,” WFAA said.

Tarrant County officials said the dates provided to their contact tracers by the people infected match up with Cowboys games. The dates when the fans claim to have been at AT&T Stadium and later tested positive are October 4, 11, and 19, and November 8.

Cowboy’s Owner Jerry Jones still has plans to increase game attendance.

“My plan was to increase our fans as we went through the season, and move the numbers up,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan this week. “We followed that plan. We’ve had almost a third of the attendance in the NFL, the whole NFL, at our games. I’m proud of that.”

Jones described AT&T Stadium as airy, open, and having lots of air circulation. He said when it comes to dealing with large crowds, “We do it safely. We do it smartly.”

Sports fans have been eager to return to watching their teams play in a live setting. In March, a Morning Consult poll found that 48 percent of respondents were looking forward to returning to the stadiums. The poll found that “leagues are retooling stadiums to add more robust air cleansing systems, hand sanitizing facilities, demands for mask-wearing, and other health measures.”

