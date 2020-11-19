https://noqreport.com/2020/11/19/rescinded-republican-board-of-canvassers-for-wayne-county-vote-against-certifying-ballots/

They were called racist. They were threatened. They cut a deal for an audit and they claim that deal was fulfilled by Democrats. Now, the two Republicans in the four-member Board of Canvassers for Wayne County have rescinded their certifying votes for the largest voting block in Michigan.

In a reversal of a reversal, the two Republican members—Chairwoman Monica Palmer and William C. Hartmann—have rescinded their affirming votes to certify the county’s ballots. They had originally voted against certification but changed their votes late yesterday. Now, we know why. According to Just The News:

In an extraordinary turnabout that foreshadows possible legal action, the two GOP members of Wayne County’s election board signed affidavits Wednesday night alleging they were bullied and misled into approving election results in Michigan’s largest metropolis and do not believe the votes should be certified until serious irregularities in Detroit votes are resolved.

The statements by Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chairwoman Monica Palmer and fellow GOP member William C. Hartmann rescinding their votes from a day earlier threw into question anew whether Michigan’s presidential vote currently favoring Democrat Joe Biden will be certified. They also signaled a possible legal confrontation ahead.

“I voted not to certify, and I still believe this vote should not be certified,” Hartmann said in his affidavits. “Until these questions are addressed, I remain opposed to certification of the Wayne County results.”

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

If Wayne County’s votes are not included in the final vote tally, President Trump will win Michigan. But it’s unclear if the state will accept the rescinded votes by Palmer and Hartmann; they could move forward with the second unanimous vote as if nothing else happened. This would spark legal challenges that could take weeks to fully sort.

Originally, the GOP duo had voted against certification because of reports of widespread voter fraud throughout the county. Discrepancies in vote totals and numbers that simply didn’t jibe with reality prompted them to vote against certification. But they cut a deal to vote in favor of certification as long as there was a proper audit performed. They claim the state reneged on the deal and also claimed they were pressured through threats against their families.

According to The Gateway Pundit, it wasn’t just random people making threats towards the families of Palmer and Hartmann. It was people who knew them well.

Ned Staebler, the far left Democrat election observer threatened Hartmann and Palmer during an online conference call. Another Democrat observer last night threatened their children.

This race is turning into a wild ride. Meanwhile, mainstream media and Democrats continue to “assume the sale” and act as if nothing can change their desired results. But things are swinging in the President’s favor with every passing day.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

