Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), a man who has never been a fan of President Donald Trump nor his allegations of voter fraud, ripped Trump’s supporters for believing he had a case of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Speaking with David Axelrod on “The Axe Files” Thursday, the former, failed presidential candidate said that Trump’s claims of voter fraud were projected long before the election took place, asserting that no evidence has been presented supporting the president’s legal team’s claim.

“At this stage, we haven’t heard any evidence of a widespread voter fraud effort that would result in a change in the outcome of the election,” Romney said, as reported the Daily Mail.

When Axelrod argued that the president has only been making his case through Twitter, Romney expressed surprise over the fact that people believe him.

“I’m surprised that there are as many people as you say that give it credibility even within our own country because the president said before the election that if he were to lose, it would be because of voter fraud, it would be because of corruption,” he said. “And then a day or two after the election, when the vote was called by the major networks, he indicated that there was massive fraud and that he had been robbed of the victory and that was before any evidence has been gathered.”

“It’s one thing to charge a crime before you actually see any evidence. Normally you find evidence, and then after seeing evidence, then you reach a conclusion about whether or not there was a crime committed,” he added. “But I understand the president is not happy with the result. He’s entitled to pursue his legal remedies. But I think in all likelihood it’s pretty clear that Joe Biden will become the next president.”

Senator Mitt Romney was one of the first establishment GOPers to congratulate Joe Biden on his apparent victory after the networks declared him the winnder.

“Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” said Romney. “We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead,’ Romney tweeted adding in his wife’s well-wishes.”

On Thursday, the president’s legal team delivered a press conference in which they claimed that President Trump won in a landslide.

“This is stunning, heartbreaking, infuriating and the most unpatriotic act I can even imagine for people in this country to have participated in in any way, shape, or form,” said former Gen. Flynn attorney Sidney Powell said. “And I want the American public to know right now that we will not be intimidated.”

“We are going to take this country back,” she added. “President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it.”

