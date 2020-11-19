https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/rudolph-red-nosed-reindeer-figurines-sold-368000-auction/

(PIX11.COM) – And how the bidders loved him! A buyer shouted out with glee that they’d pay $368,000 for the Rudolph and Santa Claus figures used in the beloved Christmas special “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

The bidding soared past the projected price of up to $200,000 Friday at the Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction held by Profiles in History.

The buyer wasn’t identified. The seller was collector Peter Lutrario, of New York.

