President Trump’s legal team hosted a lengthy press conference on November 19, providing an update on its challenge to election results in several states. The scope of this presser was extensive and, one might say, frightening. Extensive because it effectively dispelled the left-wing media narrative that no evidence of electoral fraud has been found. Frightening because it outlined a massive scheme – which spreads beyond the borders of the United States – to rig not only the 2020 U.S. election, but to similarly fix election outcomes in other countries.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis, and attorney Sidney Powell presented what Ellis described as an “opening statement” in the team’s legal fight. Ellis told reporters that the president’s representatives had not yet had the opportunity to lay out their evidence before a judge. An overview of that evidence, including a couple of specific examples, was presented by Giuliani and Powell, who excoriated the media for continuing to claim that there were, in fact, no indications of extensive electoral fraud.

Media in Denial

Evidence, of course, does not always constitute proof. Yet Giuliani correctly scolded the media for denying its existence. During the press conference, he and Powell described what they had so far gathered. It includes, they claim, a large number of sworn affidavits from Americans who had witnessed irregularities. One of those affidavits, provided by a Detroit election worker, Giuliani read from during the press event. Additionally, the former mayor said they had found enough “provable, illegal ballots” to overturn Joe Biden’s apparent victory. He described eye-witness accounts from Republican poll-watchers who had been denied the opportunity to properly observe ballot counting.

Other witnesses claim to have observed the arrival of many thousands of ballots to a counting location in the middle of the night. Those ballots were marked only for Biden – none for Trump and none bore selections for any down-ballot races.

Election Night Tampering

Powell focused more on the election technologies used. She described how the voting software used in the disputed states allowed poll workers to easily disregard votes, add votes, or switch votes from one candidate to another. Powell says that the legal team has testimony from employees of the companies behind the voting machines and software that confirm these apparently deliberate vulnerabilities. The attorney called upon the Justice Department to investigate the acquisition of these election technologies by state-level officials who may have received payoffs to authorize the purchases.

Powell also described how, on election night, algorithms used to tabulate ballots were disrupted by unexpectedly overwhelming numbers of swing-state votes for the president. That situation, she explained, is what led to the sudden and virtually simultaneous halt to the counting of ballots in several states crucial to the election’s outcome. At that time, the lawyer claims, employees of the company that had provided the voting and counting machines, Dominion, went to work, adjusting the vote counts.

The lawyers made a valid point, for sure. It is one thing to dispute the credibility of some of the evidence. After all, an affidavit is practically hearsay since it is an account of events given by an individual. To claim that no evidence of electoral fraud exists, however, is to deny reality. Whether the Trump campaign can prove that fraud occurred on a scale large enough to reverse the presumed outcome of the election is one thing, but the existence of evidence – compelling or not – is simply undeniable.

