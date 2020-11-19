https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/second-detroitleaks-video-released-court-case-gave-ballot-observers-close-proximity-election-workers-hidden-gop-observers-video/

Michigan’s radical Democrat AG Dana Nessel sent a ‘cease and desist’ letter to Big League Politics demanding they remove all stories, audio, and video related to #DetroitLeaks, an undercover expose that revealed that Detroit poll workers were being trained in how to get away with voter fraud by ejecting GOP Poll Challengers and trained in how to destroy ballots.

In the audio recordings, the election trainer can be heard telling the workers she’s training, “Challengers and poll watchers—they have to wear a mask, and they have to stay 6-feet!” The election trainer explained how the 6-feet rule would keep poll challengers from being able to view what they’re doing, “That’s important because they can come behind your table, but if you don’t have 6-feet, they can’t come back there!” A trainee can be heard attempting to clarify what the trainer was saying, ” So the 6 feet back, unless they have really good vision, they can’t actually see?” Incredibly, the Wayne County elections trainer answers, “Exactly! Unless they got really good vision or they brought their binoculars!” she mocked. The election trainer told the workers to call 9-11 if the poll challengers “make a scene.”

Shane Trejo, who refuses to be silenced by AG Dana Nessel, shared a second #DetroitLeaks video exclusively with The Gateway Pundit.

#DetroitLeaks Part 2 reveals an Oct. 28 settlement of a lawsuit filed by Republican House candidate Steve Carra, of Three Rivers against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Director of the Michigan Bureau of Elections Jonathan Brater that gave poll challengers the right to stand closer than 6 feet when necessary to observe the ballots, the poll book or to make a challenge.

GOP Election observer blocked from TCF Center in Detroit.

The suit was settled in the Michigan Court of Claims, with Judge Cynthia Stephens presiding over the case. Judge Stephens asked the new directive be shared with poll workers by election day.

“To the extent that it is necessary to stand in closer proximity to election workers to have a challenge heard, to observe the poll book or perform any other legal duty, challengers and poll watchers are permitted to do so, provided close personal interaction is as brief as possible.” Attorney Matt Gronda

According to MLive– The settlement overrules the original directive from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that said election workers can strictly enforce social distancing between challengers and poll workers. The new guidance allows close contact in necessary situations, Carra’s attorney Matt Gronda said in the Oct. 28 hearing.

Despite the lawsuit giving poll challengers the ability to stand closer than 6 feet when necessary, one of the most common complaints by GOP poll challengers who filed affidavits about the voter irregularities they witnessed at the TCF Center in Detroit is that they were not allowed to stand to close enough to view absentee ballots, envelopes, or poll books.

Shane Trejo told The Gateway Pundit, “#DetroitLeaks Part 2 shows how Democrats obscured their protocol to deliberately disenfranchise poll challengers on election day.”

“This is the video that Gretchen Whitmer, Dana Nessel, and Jocelyn Benson don’t want you to see.”- Shane Trejo.

Watch:

!function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src=”https://rumble.com/embedJS/u4″+

Trejo’s video should help future lawsuits from GOP poll challengers whose legal right to view absentee ballots and poll books by Wayne County election workers and roaming agitators was clearly violated.

“I am seeing a terror campaign to silence whistleblowers who saw voter fraud. Thousands of whistleblowers who saw the steal must not end up like Snowden and Assange. It’s so important to fight back against unconstitutional overreach,” Trejo told The Gateway Pundit.

The post SECOND #DetroitLeaks Video Released — Court Case That Gave Ballot Observers Close Proximity to Election Workers WAS HIDDEN FROM GOP OBSERVERS! (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

