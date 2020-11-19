https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/senators-biden-family-deals-china-raise-extortion-concerns/

New evidence of links between Joe Biden’s scandal-plagued son Hunter and communist China were released Wednesday by two Senate committees.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Hunter Biden and his business associates “were working deals as late as 2017 tied to communist China and Russian energy interests,” reports Just the News.

The deals created potential counterintelligence concerns for Joe Biden’s family, the senators said. The information comes amid recounts and court challenges in the 2020 presidential race between President Trump and Joe Biden.

A poll commissioned by the Media Research Center found more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence reported by the New York Post in October linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son. Had they known, the poll found, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

The senators have been given access to text messages, business memos and emails by Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who is providing information to the Senate as well as the FBI about the Biden business activities.

The senators said: “These new records confirm the connections between the Biden family and the communist Chinese government, as well as the links between Hunter Biden’s business associates and the Russian government, and further support the Committees’ September 23, 2020 report’s finding that such relationships created counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”

Solomon explained the evidence “traces business deals discussed between Hunter Biden, Bobulinski and an American businessman close to the Biden family named Rob Walker.”

“The senators released an email in which Walker described himself as ‘being a surrogate for H or Jim when gauging opportunities.’ The committee said that in the email ‘H appears to refer to Hunter Biden, and Jim appears to refer to Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden.'”

The senators explained among the subjects of discussion was CEFC China Energy, led by Ye Jianming.

“The senators stated that Ye ‘had established ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese military, the People’s Liberation Army’ and worked with Hunter Biden and his associates to pursue energy deals around the globe, including in Oman, France and Russia. The committee said a company affiliated with Ye wired money to U.S. accounts tied to Biden’s associates in 2017,” Just the News explained.

The senators wrote: “In 2017, during the time that Ye’s companies were sending millions of dollars to Hunter Biden associated companies, Ye had business dealings with Kremlin-controlled companies and Kremlin-aligned businessmen. In effect, Ye appears to have been China’s unofficial bridge to Russia on energy. As noted in the Committees’ September 23, 2020 report, in September 2017, CEFC announced its intention to purchase a 14.2 percent stake in the Russian state-owned energy company, Rosneft, for approximately $9 billion.”

Solomon reported the committee report also established “direct communications in which Hunter Biden acknowledged he ‘was in close contact with Ye in 2017 and was aware of these developments.'”

Hunter Biden’s attorney, George Mesires, did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday evening, the JTN report said.

Johnson told Just the News in an interview Wednesday night that the committees’ September report on Biden family business dealings had prompted news witnesses to come forward and new evidence to surface.

