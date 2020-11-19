https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/scads-evidence-frankly-international-criminal-conspiracy-wow-attorney-sidney-powell-confiscated-servers-germany-video/

Earlier today during the Trump Campaign press conference Attorney Sidney Powell weighed in on the Dominion-Smartmatic servers that were reportedly confiscated in Germany.

Powell confirmed the reports were legitimate.

Attorney Sidney Powell: That is true. It is somehow related to this. But I do not know if good guys got it or bad guys got it.

Reporter Emerald Robinson: There were reports that a piece of hardware possibly a server was picked up in Germany. Is that true and is it related to this?

Later this evening Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs and was asked again about the SCYTL raid in Germany.

Sidney elaborated on the incident.

Lou Dobbs: There have been great controversy as you know about the reports on a raid on a company SCYTL in Germany which held election data presumably… Can you tell what actually did happen there and what you do know?

Sidney Powell: Well I know that is one of the server centers. There is also one in Barcelona. So it is related to the entire Smartmatic-Dominion operation. We do not know whether the good guys got the servers or whether the bad guys go them. Being on the outside of the government we simply don’t know. I’m hoping it’s the good guys and if they have that then there should be scads of evidence of frankly an international criminal conspiracy of the worst sort.

Lou Dobbs: And the presumption then is that they had the records on those servers of all of the votes that were processed by Dominion or Smartmatic.

Sidney Powell: Yes, the way it works is either the votes can be changed on the ground as they come in. People can watch the votes stream in live. For example there was a Dominion employee, high up, at the Detroit Center on the night of the election. He could have watched the votes come in live and manipulated them in that process. It could have run an automatic algorithm against all the votes which we believe is what happened originally and then the machines had to stop and the count had to stop in multiple places because President Trump’s lead was so great at that point that they had to stop the vote counting and come in and backfill the votes they needed to change the results.