Teacher’s unions suck. Sorry, not sorry.

Ok fine, Bethany Mandel said it way better than we did.

She usually does:

Teachers unions don’t view education as essential. Do you want them teaching your kids when this is all over? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 19, 2020

They are the only ones who have fought against the idea of being essential. Grocery store clerks, retail, child care workers, doctors, nurses, first responders … they’ve all gone back. But for whatever reason the teachers’ unions don’t want our teachers to be seen as the essential employees we know they are. And this is going on all ACROSS THE COUNTRY, kids being robbed of an in-person education by politically driven and sideways union members deliberately terrifying teachers so they can continue lining their pockets with their dues.

For pretending to care about students and teachers they have done a really crappy job so far.

Shorter teachers’ union: we will close the schools and keep your money, how dare you try to find alternatives for your children! https://t.co/9O4cvoOCeY — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) November 19, 2020

Truth.

And pathetic.

Teachers unions have always viewed kids as weapons to use against elected officials to get what they want for their members. They have NEVER cared about educational standards — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 19, 2020

When I saw them out striking and screaming other years I always had sympathy for the kids that had to return to these people. — thelongesttwoweeks (@longesttwoweeks) November 19, 2020

“education is a human right” also “we’re canceling school this year” — 🎅🏻droideroid (@android_stern) November 19, 2020

There are many great teachers out there, but there are no great teachers union. Not even a single good one. — Michael Carozza (@MichaelCarozza1) November 19, 2020

Not a single one.

Nope.

Teachers Unions care about Teachers Unions / Contracts. That’s it. — Daddio (@MusingDave) November 19, 2020

They care about dues. That’s it.

For the most part, the teachers ain’t the problem. Its the “decision makers” in the union itself that suck. — Paul Garcia (@pgct77) November 19, 2020

Fair.

Didn’t want them teaching my kids before this. — A Militant Agnostic (@AMilitantAgnost) November 19, 2020

They have done so much damage to the reputation of this time-honored profession and to the teachers themselves.

Hope they’re happy.

***

