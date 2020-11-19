https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/19/that-vote-was-final-dem-election-official-says-its-too-late-for-gop-canvassers-in-wayne-county-to-rescind-their-certification-votes/

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two GOP members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, signed affidavits overnight saying they want to rescind their votes to certify the election results:

The two GOP members of Wayne County elections board are now seeking to reverse course once again. “I rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections,” Palmer wrote. “I voted not to certify & I still believe this vote should not be certified,” Hartmann wrote. pic.twitter.com/2mzpOTK0Fr — Kendall Karson (@kendallkarson) November 19, 2020

But it sounds like their move is too late as the signed certification papers were already sent to the Secretary of State:

As if it couldn’t get any wilder at the Wayne County board of canvassers:The republican members are now seeking to rescind certification, despite the fact that the motion officially passed, certification papers were signed, & records were sent to secretary of state this AM — Kayla Ruble (@RubleKB) November 19, 2020

Dem Jonathan Kinloch, vice-chair of the board, says “that vote was final” and “that vote was binding”:

The Wayne County board of canvass drama continues: the two Republican members now looking “rescind” their votes. But Jonathan Kinloch, the vice-chair of the board and a Democrat, says “That vote was final.” and “That vote was binding.” — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) November 19, 2020

Apparently, there was a second vote where the two Republicans also voted to “waive any reconsideration as it relates to bringing this matter back up”:

Kinloch says they took an additional vote on Tuesday to “to waive any reconsideration as it relates to bringing this matter back up.” — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) November 19, 2020

Kinloch is not happy about the affidavits:

Kinloch: “You can’t leave and then decide after a meeting adjourned that you want to decide from your living room that you don’t like the vote and sign something that says you’re under duress. We are always under attack.” — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) November 19, 2020

And in an interview with the Washington Post, Monica Palmer said delaying the certification would not lead to President Trump carrying the state anyway:

“We were not delaying the inevitable,” said Palmer, referring to complaints that the GOP board members were stalling on behalf of President Trump. “We always knew that the margin of victory was such that it was not going to change the result.”

The next step is that the State Board of Canvassers meets on November 23 to issue a final certification:

Michigan update: All 83 counties have voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election. Next, the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Nov. 23 to issue final certification of the Nov. 3 election. The meeting will be open to the public. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/5dvZSJuqJ8 — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 18, 2020

We suspect this isn’t the end of it, however:

When 71% of the precincts in Detroit cannot reconcile their votes it is clear something is profoundly wrong. How can Michigan electors be certified with this massive mistake? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 19, 2020

