https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/19/the-cdc-now-recommends-people-do-not-travel-for-thanksgiving-this-year/

The CDC just released new guidance recommending that people do not travel for Thanksgiving this year:

The CDC is recommending people do not travel for Thanksgiving this year. — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) November 19, 2020

These new guidelines aren’t mandates, but “strong recommendations”:

The CDC describes these guidelines as “strong recommendations” but not mandates. Points to increasing hospitalizations and cases as reason for caution. — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) November 19, 2020

And they want you to wear masks inside if your hosting people from outside your household:

CDC is also recommending that you wear masks inside the house if you do choose to travel — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) November 19, 2020

A household is defined as “basically someone living under the same roof for the last 14 days”:

The guidance also further defines what counts as your “household,” basically someone living under the same roof for last 14 days. If celebrating with those people, even family, treat them as you would a stranger: keep distance, wear a mask.https://t.co/bMcI4HJRKM 3/n — “Hand-Washin'” Sam Whitehead (@sclaudwhitehead) November 19, 2020

And they’re warning that college student returning home should not be included as a member of the household and the should “quarantine or isolate before coming home”:

CDC officials say they got a lot of questions from people about college kids coming home for Thanksgiving. Essentially, treat them like they’re not a member of your household (masks, distancing). And try to get them to quarantine or isolate before coming home. 4/n — “Hand-Washin'” Sam Whitehead (@sclaudwhitehead) November 19, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

