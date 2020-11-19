https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/19/the-cdc-now-recommends-people-do-not-travel-for-thanksgiving-this-year/

The CDC just released new guidance recommending that people do not travel for Thanksgiving this year:

These new guidelines aren’t mandates, but “strong recommendations”:

And they want you to wear masks inside if your hosting people from outside your household:

A household is defined as “basically someone living under the same roof for the last 14 days”:

And they’re warning that college student returning home should not be included as a member of the household and the should “quarantine or isolate before coming home”:

