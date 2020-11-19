https://thehill.com/homenews/1230-report/526705-the-hills-1230-report-what-the-gop-wayne-county-affidavits-mean-for-michigan-election-results-trump-tries-to-preserve-legacy-and-campaign-promises-in-lame-duck-owl-found-in-rockefeller-nyc-christmas-tree

TALK OF THE MORNING

Reaching for plans C through H:

Via The Associated Press’s Zeke Miller, Christina A. Cassidy and Colleen Long, “Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump’s scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenManufacturers association calls on GSA to begin transition process Biden vote tally getting close to 80 million AOC, progressive Dems attack corporate greed during health care discussion MORE’s victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote as Trump and his allies seek to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the count.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3pLNBAI

It’s a wild ride in Michigan:

Remember how the two Republican Board of Canvassers members in Wayne County, Mich., first voted on Tuesday night to oppose the county’s election results, but then abruptly changed their votes to unanimously certify the election?

Well, those two Republican members are now asking to rescind their votes. https://bit.ly/3pJoG0Q

Why: The Republicans said they only voted ‘yes’ because they were promised an audit of the votes.

From an affidavit from the board’s GOP chairwoman, Monica Palmer: “The Wayne County election had serious process flaws which deserve investigation. I continue to ask for information to assure Wayne County voters that these elections were conducted fairly and accurately.” Read Palmer’s full affidavit: https://bit.ly/3pLTaPF

From board member William Hartmann’s affidavit: “Late in the evening, I was enticed to agree to certify based on the promise that a full and independent audit would take place. I would not have agreed to the certification but for the promise of an audit.” Read Hartmann’s full affidavit: https://bit.ly/3nBmjv6

What this move means — in short, we don’t know: “It’s unclear what effects, if any, the two affidavits will have, as the board members already voted unanimously Tuesday night to certify the election results in the heavily Democratic county, which includes Detroit, Michigan’s largest city.”

NEW UPDATE — ^MONICA PALMER SAYS President Trump Donald John TrumpManufacturers association calls on GSA to begin transition process Biden vote tally getting close to 80 million Brent Budowsky wins The Hill’s 2020 election prediction contest MORE CALLED HER:

Via The Washington Post’s Tom Hamburger, Kayla Ruble and Tim Elfrink, “ ‘I did receive a call from President Trump, late Tuesday evening, after the meeting,’ Monica Palmer, one of two Republican members of the four-member Wayne County canvassing board, told The Post. ‘He was checking in to make sure I was safe after hearing the threats and doxing that had occurred.’ ” https://wapo.st/2Hg91oi

REACTION FROM THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN — THEY WITHDREW A LAWSUIT:

Via The Detroit News’s Riley Beggin, “President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign withdrew its federal lawsuit challenging Michigan’s election results Thursday morning, saying it already achieved its goals when the Wayne County Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify the election — even though the board later approved them.” https://bit.ly/2UJ8u1a

Read the Trump campaign’s statement: https://bit.ly/3lMvBE8

It's Thursday — Thanksgiving is one week from today! I can already taste the stuffing. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

IN THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

*Pulls out pen and paper* *Writes and underlines ‘hit list’ on the top line*:

President Trump is using his final two months in office to settle scores and to preserve his political legacy, even as he has refused to concede losing the election. https://bit.ly/3nxtNPI

How Trump is cementing his legacy: “On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced drawdowns of thousands of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan … Trump signed an executive order last week prohibiting Americans from investing in firms the U.S. government says are linked to the Chinese military … The administration is also preparing to move forward with a … proposal that would lower the cost of certain Medicare drugs, and the president is expected to issue executive action further curtailing the use of H-1B work visas.”

An example of setting scores: Remember when Trump fired the top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs after he said this election was safe.

The full story from Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels: https://bit.ly/3nxtNPI

IN THE BIDEN TRANSITION

The honeymoon stage is already over:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis and Sylvan Lane, “Democratic leaders in Congress are pushing President-elect Joe Biden to take quick action on canceling student loan debt with an executive order to stimulate the economy and provide relief to struggling borrowers.” https://bit.ly/32XXykZ

Where Biden stands: “Biden has expressed interest in forgiving some amount of education debt, a move that would undoubtedly trigger political backlash, perhaps on both sides of the aisle.”

A wild card in the proposal: “A legislative path to lowering student debt is unlikely if Republicans maintain control of the Senate after two runoff elections in Georgia scheduled for Jan. 5.”

NEWS THIS MORNING

BREAKING — The CDC is begging you not to travel for Thanksgiving:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving. https://cnb.cx/32Z8JKa

From Dr. Henry Walke at the CDC: “CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period,” he said. “For Americans who decide to travel, CDC recommends doing so as safely as possible by following the same recommendations for everyday living.”

Walke also said: There is “no more important time than now for each and every American to redouble our efforts to watch our distance, wash our hands and, most importantly, wear a mask.”

The economy recovery has stalled a bit:

“Initial jobless claims rose to a seasonally adjusted total of 742,000, a jump of 31,000, in the second week of November, according to the Labor Department, a sign of a stalling recovery amid the most recent COVID-19 outbreak.” https://bit.ly/3nEWZoc

IN CONGRESS

Should we talk about the white elephant in the room in avoiding a shutdown…?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are wondering if they can trust President Trump to sign legislation to keep the government funded and avoid a shutdown before the end of the year.” https://bit.ly/32WZjPg

How so: “Republican and Democratic lawmakers say a government shutdown is not off the table and see Trump, who has refused to concede the election, as the main wild card.”

What we know from the White House: “White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsMeadows meets with Senate GOP to discuss end-of-year priorities GOP breaks with Trump firing of cyber chief: Adds to ‘confusion and chaos’ House launches new COVID-19 testing program MORE, who met with Senate Republicans on Wednesday, said the president wants to keep the government funded. But he’s not ruling out the possibility of a year-end shutdown.”

TIDBITS:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/38W8bIT

The new testing on Capitol Hill is quite efficient: NBC’s Garrett Haake tweeted, “The new Capitol Hill COVID testing site for members & staff was doing brisk business when I went this morning. In and out in 15 minutes. Demand is high after 7 House members have tested positive this week.” https://bit.ly/32XYcyV

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases seriously corelate with how strict state lockdowns are:

Using data from the University of Oxford, The New York Times’s Lauren Leatherby and Rich Harris compared the surges in COVID-19 cases in each state to the level of restrictions imposed. https://nyti.ms/3fbFZ5U

The gist of the analysis: “The surge is worst now in places where leaders neglected to keep up forceful virus containment efforts or failed to implement basic measures like mask mandates in the first place.”

The charts, by state: https://nyti.ms/3fbFZ5U

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 11,558,241

U.S. death toll: 250,898

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

INTERESTING READ

What is keeping Democrats up at night — future elections:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Some of the smartest minds in Democratic politics see warning signs for their party even as they celebrate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump. While Biden’s advantage in the popular vote this year is nearing 6 million, some liberal political experts are disconcerted by demographic trends that they say look unexpectedly difficult for their party.” https://bit.ly/2UKP244

Two of the biggest worries: “A weaker than expected performance among Latino voters this year, and continued GOP strength among white voters who don’t have a college education.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/2UKP244

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Whoa, this looks SO real:

Watch — I would have never known they weren’t in the same room: https://bit.ly/2IGZGXv

This owl looks pretty annoyed, tbh:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3pHzgWb

More about the owl: https://bit.ly/3pHA5yf

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C. Vice President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOn The Money: 12 million to lose federal unemployment benefits after Christmas | Warren urges Biden to cancel student debt | Stocks close with losses as states, cities reimpose COVID-19 restrictions OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee | Forest Service finalizes rule weakening environmental review of its projects | Biden to enlist Agriculture, Transportation agencies in climate fight US is far from gender balance in politics despite record year for women candidates MORE are in Wilmington, Del.

President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

Today: Vice President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris hold a virtual meeting with the National Governors Association’s executive committee.

Today: President Trump has no public events scheduled.

1 – 3 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3kKKDJk

2:30 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

Monday, Nov. 30: The Senate returns. The Senate’s full schedule: https://bit.ly/35PjCQN

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: The Trump campaign held a news conference. Livestream: https://cs.pn/32Uwmnd

4 p.m. EST: The White House Coronavirus Task Force holds a briefing.

Tonight: Former President Obama appears on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel James (Jimmy) Christian KimmelThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden increases Electoral College win Jimmy Kimmel ‘shocked’ at Trump vote total: ‘I overestimated the American people’ Kanye West received 60,000 votes in the presidential election MORE Live!”

