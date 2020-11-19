https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2020/11/19/the-newsom-chronicles-episode-6-doubling-down-on-stupid-n282378
About The Author
Related Posts
New York Times Writer Suggests That Progressives Use Mockery To Defeat Trump. Here’s Why That Won’t Work
September 27, 2020
That 'Nodding Mystery Lady' Who Stole the Show at Trump's Town Hall? Now We Know Her Identity
October 16, 2020
George Soros admits he wants to use pandemic as “revolutionary moment” for radical leftism
August 13, 2020
Your email address could be worth $8 to a political campaign
April 11, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy