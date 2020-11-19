https://www.oann.com/thyssenkrupp-cuts-further-5000-jobs-to-stave-off-coronavirus-hit/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=thyssenkrupp-cuts-further-5000-jobs-to-stave-off-coronavirus-hit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Thyssenkrupp is seen near elevators in its headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

November 19, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp <TKAG.DE> on Thursday said it would need to cut a further 5,000 jobs to ease the impact of the coronavirus crisis on its businesses.

“We’re not yet where we need to be. The next steps could be more painful than the previous ones. But we will have to take them,” Chief Executive Martina Merz said in a statement.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

