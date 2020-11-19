https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/top-canadian-pathologist-tells-alberta-government-covid-greatest-hoax-ever-perpetrated-unsuspecting-public/

Dr. Hodkinson responded on a zoom call in Canada the following:

Noting that he was also an expert in virology, Hodkinson pointed out that his role as CEO of a biotech company that manufactures COVID tests means, “I might know a little bit about all this.”

“There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians, it’s outrageous, this is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public,” said Hodkinson.

The doctor said that nothing could be done to stop the spread of the virus besides protecting older more vulnerable people and that the whole situation represented “politics playing medicine, and that’s a very dangerous game.”