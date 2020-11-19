https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/top-virologist-worst-thing-can-make-vaccine-compulsory/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A top virologist has warned that “the worst thing you can do is make the vaccine compulsory” because it would be “fuel to the anti-vaccine movement.”

Earlier today it was revealed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now proved 95% effective in preventing coronavirus and will be submitted for emergency authorization within days, meaning it could be ready as soon as next month.

Governments across the world are considering how to encourage uptake of the vaccine and how to deal with the millions of people who will refuse to take it.

