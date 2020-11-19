https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-europe-who-face-masks/2020/11/19/id/997848

The World Health Organization’s top official in Europe says face masks can prevent COVID-19-related lockdowns.

Dr. Hans Kluge also said school closures don’t work and suggested families in Britain should have picnics in the park to stop the spread of the virus.

“If we all do our share, lockdowns are avoidable. I stand by my position that lockdowns are a last resort measure,” he said at a news conference in Denmark according to CNN. “Mask use is by no means a panacea and needs to be done in combination with other measures. However, if mask use reached 95%, lockdowns would not be needed. But at a current 60% or lower mask use, it is hard to avoid lockdowns.”

Governors in Washington State, Oregon, New Mexico, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, and New Jersey have rolled out new COVID-19 restrictions due to spikes in cases.

The U.S. has reported more than 11.5 million coronavirus infections and more than 250,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals are 56.4 million cases and 1.35 million deaths.

Kluge said postponing large gatherings was a good idea.

“If it’s a large gathering of vulnerable people, you may postpone that gathering until you can safely gather,” he said.

“Despite the cold, if local restrictions permit, gather outside with loved ones for picnics in the park.”

