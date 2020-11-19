https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-called-to-support-michigan-canvassing-board-members-after-threats-official-says_3586292.html

President Donald Trump called a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers after she claimed to be threatened and harassed for not certifying the election results in the populous Michigan county, she said.

“He was checking in to make sure I was safe after hearing the threats and doxing that had occurred,” Monica Palmer told the Washington Post, referring to Trump.

Palmer and another Republican, William Hartmann, signed affidavits to rescind their votes on late Wednesday, alleging that officials also told them they would audit the election results, but, according to the pair, later found out it would not happen. It’s unclear if the affidavits have a legally binding effect, although Michigan state officials said they do not.

Regarding Trump’s phone call, “It was not pressure,” adding that Trump showed “genuine concern for my safety,” Palmer told the newspaper.

On Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann signed an affidavit citing pressure and threats against them influenced their vote. Individuals at the meeting went so far as to have “threatened me and members of my family,” Palmer said.

The office of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told news outlets that their affidavits would not change the outcome of the vote.

“There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote. Their job is done, and the next step in the process is for the Board of State Canvassers to meet and certify,” said spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer.

On Thursday, Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani said they would withdraw a lawsuit in the state to block certification of votes in Wayne County.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” he said.

The state Board of State Canvassers is slated to meet next Monday to certify the vote.

