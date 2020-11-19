https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/11/19/trump-lawyer-lays-waste-to-biased-reporters-outs-them-on-how-she-suspects-theyll-spin-presser-997949

During a press conference Thursday, Jenna Ellis, the senior legal adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, castigated the mainstream media over their partisan refusal to report truthfully on the campaign’s findings as it pertains to voter fraud allegations.

The fact is that the campaign has already uncovered some evidence of fraud in its investigations of the 2020 election results and is slowly uncovering more as the investigation proceeds.

The problem is that, one, the media refuse to give the campaign time to complete its investigation, and two, they keep improperly framing the situation as a matter of the campaign not finding enough evidence to substantiate “claims widespread voter fraud.”

In fact, even before Ellis was able to start speaking, “journalists” tried haranguing her for more evidence. They apparently were displeased by the evidence already offered at the presser, though as Ellis quickly noted, the point of the presser wasn’t to outline all the evidence — it was simply to formally introduce the matter to the public.

“What you’ve heard, I’m sure, in the fake news papers tomorrow will be … [that] there was not sufficient evidence that we have presented,” she said.

“[But] what you have heard now is basically an opening statement. … This is not a ‘Law & Order’ episode where everything is neatly wrapped up in 60 minutes. … Trials take time. Putting on evidence takes time. This is basically an opening statement so the American people can understand what the networks have been hiding.”

She then began ramping up her criticism of the media.

“[A]ll of your fake news headlines are dancing around the merits of this case and are trying to delegitimize what we are doing here. Let me be very clear that our objective is to make sure to preserve and protect election integrity,” she said.

Indeed, to hear the media tell it, the president’s legal, constitutional challenge of the 2020 election results amounts to a coup.

This is really nuts. He is actually, actively attempting a coup. Stuart Stevens called it sedition the other night and I’m inclined to agree. https://t.co/OhYhz20aqN — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 19, 2020

I wrote this a couple days ago. Trump is attempting a coup, and it will fail but a disturbing number of Republicans are supporting it https://t.co/dVwctUUjWF — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 19, 2020

The Trump Campaign is suing for Nevada to either name him the winner or just wipe the state’s results from the slate. It may not work. It’s haphazard and sloppy. But make no mistake. They are attempting a literal coup. pic.twitter.com/KnYcmokbzf — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 18, 2020

Virtually every media outlet and “journalist” has been parroting the same unhinged nonsense.

“President Trump has been saying from day one that this is about maintaining free and fair elections in this country. It is not about overturning an outcome. It is about making sure that election integrity is preserved and every American should want that,” Ellis continued.

“If every American is not on board with that, you have to ask yourself why. And if your fake news network is not covering this or allowing you to cover it fairly and accurately, you should ask yourself why. This is absolutely a legitimate, legal basis.”

The answer to the “why” seems to be that the media is invested in Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden being inaugurated into office in two months, regardless of the actual facts.

Continuing her statement, Ellis noted that the ultimate arbitrators of the case will be the judges in the judicial system, not the “coup”-screaming maniacs in the media.

“We are not trying our case in the court of public opinion because if we were, we would get unbiased jurors. I would strike 99 percent of you from the jury and I would be allowed to because you are not unbiased jurors,” she said.

“And until you step out of your role as a journalist and actually go into a courtroom and you are a judge on a bench that has sworn an oath, then your opinion does not matter. The facts matter. The truth matters.”

It’s not clear whether the narcissism of the average “reporter” will allow them to admit that yes, their opinion really doesn’t matter.

“This is an elite strike force team on behalf of the president and the campaign to make sure that our Constitution is protected. We are a nation of rules, not a nation of rulers. There is not someone who gets to pick who the next president is outside the will of the American people,” Ellis continued.

“Our founders were so brilliant that they anticipated this. That there would be corruption. There would be foreign influence. There would be attempts to manipulate the election with what they call our chief magistrate. … Everybody should be thankful that our founders had the foresight to put in those provisions to make sure that your legitimate legal vote is not disenfranchised.”

She concluded her remarks by promising voters across the states that the president’s legal team won’t be intimidated by the bullies of the left.

“As my colleagues have said, we will not back down. We won’t be intimidated. President Trump will not be intimidated. You, the American people, should not be intimidated,” she said.

“You, the press, should cover this fairly and should know that this matters to election integrity and it matters to the future of our nation.”

Sidney Powell made damning allegations of widespread fraud earlier in the presser and can be watched here.

