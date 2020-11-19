https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-legal-team-alleges-national-conspiracy-of-voter-fraud-will-be-proven-in-court

President Donald Trump’s campaign legal team hosted a barn-burner press conference Thursday during which Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani alleged that there is evidence of a “centralized” plan in a “national conspiracy” by Democrats to steal the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani did not show specific evidence of a conspiracy to commit widespread voter fraud, instead stating that this is the “logical conclusion” he reached by studying several allegations of voting irregularities in various contested battleground states.

“What I’m describing to you is a massive fraud,” Giuliani said. He was joined by attorney Sidney Powell and Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis.

Trump’s lawyers challenged reporters who claim there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, insisting that the sworn affidavits in various lawsuits being undertaken by the campaign will prove in court that fraud not only took place but was so voluminous that former vice president Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate and will be overturned. The existence of the sworn affidavits is the evidence, they insisted.

“There’s not a singular voter fraud in one state. This pattern that repeats itself in a number of states, almost exactly the same pattern,” Giuliani claimed, saying this pattern suggests “there’s a plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud specifically focused on big cities and specifically focused on big cities controlled by Democrats.”

The allegations of fraud cited by the former mayor of New York City mostly had to do with mail-in absentee ballots, which he claimed were extremely susceptible to fraud, and irregularities in ballot counting, to which he promised sworn witness testimony will be provided in court. Giuliani said the Trump legal team is in possession of hundreds of affidavits that attest to fraud and chastised the press for neglecting to report the contents of those affidavits. Some of these affidavits have been made public and have been reported by TheBlaze and others, but most have not been released by Trump’s legal team nor presented in court yet.

“I can’t give you all these affidavits because if I do these people will be harassed, they’ll be threatened, they may lose their job, they will lose their friends. We’ve lost lawyers in this case because they’ve been threatened,” Giuliani told reporters.

Among the allegations Giuliani cited were claims that Trump campaign poll watchers in Pennsylvania were prohibited from observing the ballot counting process because they were told to keep back to comply with coronavirus restrictions. The Republicans had sued and a judge ruled in their favor, allowing them to observe ballots being counted from six feet away, but Pennsylvania officials appealed that decision.

Giuliani also said he has hundreds of witnesses who will testify that election officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh permitted voters in those cities to fix errors on their absentee ballots while in the rest of the state, particularly in places with high Republican turnout, voters were not allowed to do so. He said this was a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and that the fixed ballots must be thrown out. Giuliani also claimed that there are 682,770 absentee ballots for which Trump’s legal team has affidavits alleging that they were not inspected before they were counted and therefore must be tossed.

Other affidavits Giuliani cited claim that in Pennsylvania and Michigan poll workers received instructions from their supervisors to commit fraudulent acts. One affidavit claims that in Pittsburgh poll workers were told to assign unregistered and unnamed absentee ballots to registered voters in Pennsylvania’s voter system that hadn’t shown up to vote yet. If a registered voter did show up and was told he had already voted, he would be given a provisional ballot, Giuliani said.

Giuliani read from the sworn testimony of Jessy Jacob, a furloughed Detroit city worker who was temporarily assigned to the city clerk’s office to work the election. Jacob’s testimony was part of a lawsuit filed in Michigan pursuing an audit of election results in Wayne County and making various allegations of election fraud. Last week Wayne County Circuit Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny dismissed the lawsuit, finding Jacob’s testimony lacked credibility.

Giuliani accused Democrats of committing acts of fraud in parts of the country where “judges are appointed politically” and “too many of them are hacks,” leading to some Republican lawsuits being dismissed. He did not mention whether he thought the judges currently reviewing the Trump campaign’s lawsuits were “hacks.”

The ballot counting irregularities alleged by Trump’s legal team centered on claims that communist Venezuela and George Soros interfered in the U.S. election through weaknesses in Dominion Voting Systems software. Attorney Sidney Powell described how “one very strong witness” told the Trump legal team how the voting system software used in several battleground states has technological vulnerabilities, “backdoors that can be hooked up to the internet or a thumb drive stuck in it or whatever.” She alleged that one of the key features of the system “is its ability to flip votes,” suggesting that votes cast for President Trump were manipulated and switched to votes for Joe Biden.

Powell said the campaign is uncovering “the massive influence of community money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China, in the interference with our elections here in the United States. The Dominion voting system, the Smartmatic technology software and the software that goes in other computerized voting systems here as well – not just Dominion – were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election after one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out.”

Trump’s legal team connected Dominion, a company that sells voting machines used in 28 states, to another voting company called Smartmatic, which reportedly only had machines operating in Los Angeles County during the 2020 election. Both companies have issued statements saying that no ownership relationship exists between the two firms, which are market competitors. They have both denied having any ties with foreign governments as well.

Dominion Voting Systems has categorically denied “false assertions about vote switching and software issues with our voting systems,” and further denied that it has any connection or partnership with it’s “fierce competitor” Smartmatic.

“Dominion has no company ownership relationships with the Pelosi family, Feinstein family, Clinton Global Initiative, Smartmatic, Scytl, or any ties to Venezuela,” the company said in a statement. “Dominion works with all U.S. political parties; our customer base and our government outreach practices reflect this nonpartisan approach.”

Smartmatic has likewise denied any financial relationship to Dominion.

“Smartmatic has never owned any shares or had any financial stake in Dominion Voting Systems. Smartmatic has never provided Dominion Voting Systems with any software, hardware or other technology. The two companies are competitors in the marketplace,” the company said.

The Trump legal team insists, however, that the allegations they present in court will ultimately be shown to be true and will overturn the election. Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said the allegations presented Thursday are the “opening statement” of the Trump campaign’s legal argument and that the evidence will be reviewed in court.

“What you have heard, I’m sure, in the fake newspapers tomorrow will be one of two things. Either there was not sufficient evidence that we presented, or we spoke too long,” Ellis said. “What you’ve heard now is basically an opening statement. This is what you can expect to see when we get to court to actually have a full trial on the merit, to actually show this evidence in court and prove our case. This is not a ‘Law & Order’ episode where everything is neatly wrapped up in 60 minutes.”

“This is basically an opening statement so the American people can understand what the networks have been hiding and what they refuse to cover, because all of our fake news headlines are dancing around the merits of this case and are trying to delegitimize what we are doing here,” she continued. “Let me be very clear that our objective is to make sure to preserve and protect election integrity.”

“This has been a massive attack on the integrity of the voting system in the greatest democracy on earth,” Giuliani said. “The people who did this have committed one of the worst crimes that I’ve ever seen or observed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

