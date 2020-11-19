https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/trump-team-declares-president-path-victory/

Charging the Democratic Party carried out a coordinated conspiracy to steal the election, Trump campaign lawyers declared Thursday at a press conference in Washington that they have evidence they will present in court proving the president won the 2020 election.

“We cannot allow these crooks – because that’s what they are – to steal an election from the American people,” said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“They elected Donald Trump. They didn’t elect Joe Biden. Joe Biden is in the lead because of the fraudulent ballots, the illegal ballots that were produced and that were allowed to be used after the election was over,” the former New York City mayor and federal prosecutor charged.

“Give us an opportunity to prove it in court and we will,” he said after presenting details of some of the evidence for more than an hour.

Giuliani was accompanied by Trump senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, who claimed the team has evidence that votes were hundreds of thousands of votes awarded to Biden through electronic voting machines.

Giuliani said that in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona “we more than double the number of votes needed to overturn the election, in terms of provable illegal ballots.”

“All you’ve gotta do to find out if I’m misleading you at all is to look at the lawsuits,” he told gathered media. “Look at what’s alleged, look at the affidavits.”

Giuliani said there are more than 1,000 affidavits signed under penalty of perjury, and the legal team is receiving more every day.

He said there are “other aspects of this fraud that at this point I can’t reveal, but this is really enough.”

“It’s enough to overturn any election. It’s disgraceful what happened,” he said.

Giuliani said it’s inconceivable that Democratic officials in the key battleground states independently, at the exact same time, came up with “the idea of putting Republican inspectors in pens” and said “we’re not going to let them look at mail-in or absentee ballots.”

“Isn’t the logical conclusion, as I think any jury would expect if they heard this evidence, that somebody had this plan … to do this very questionable form of voting that has been criticized by Jimmy Carter, by Secretary Baker, by most experts on election reform,” he said.

“I think the logical conclusion is this is a common plan, a common scheme,” he said. “It comes right directly from the Democratic Party, and it comes from the candidate, clearly.”

He said that’s the reason why Hillary Clinton said, “Don’t concede, even if you’re losing.”

“That’s the reason we had a Freudian slip by the candidate, when he said he had the best voter fraud team in the country,” Giuliani said.

“That’s the reason why [Biden] probably didn’t have to go out and campaign. He had to have known what they were going to do. This had to be planned in advance,” the former mayor said.

“This is a disgraceful thing that was done to this country.”

Later, when a reporter asked him to clarify, Giuliani said he didn’t know the extent of Biden’s ties to the fraud.

“I don’t know how much he decides and how much is decided for him,” he said.

Giuliani, speaking directly to media, said, “You keep reporting falsely that you have no evidence.”

“You don’t have a right to lie about it,” he said.

Giuliani noted Trump team lawyers have been threatened, “and the censorship you are imposing makes it worse.”

More to come …

See the press conference:

