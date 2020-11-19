https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-won-record-number-of-jewish-votes/
About The Author
Related Posts
Pollster is pissed off…
October 30, 2020
Perfect Timing — Tucker Carlson shreds Nate Silver…
November 3, 2020
Allegheny County election fraud is rampant… Now we know why
November 13, 2020
Handcuffing Biden and maintaining energy independence…
November 16, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy