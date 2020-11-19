https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/truth-attorney-lin-wood-retweets-gateway-pundits-drop-roll-video-2020-election-stolen-trump-video/

In the last ten days The Gateway Pundit published several reports on how the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

The numbers don’t lie.

The election was stolen.

On Wednesday The Gateway Pundit released an easy to follow video on the attempted theft of the 2020 election.

Our first video was blocked (for some reason?) so we posted it on Rumble AND YouTube

TRENDING: “Drop and Roll” — How The 2020 Election Was Stolen From President Donald Trump (Video)

Here is the video on Rumble…

And here is the video on YouTube — although people are having trouble seeing it for some reason.

The information for this video can be found at The Gateway Pundit.

Last night Attorney Lin Wood retweeted the Gateway Pundit video.

His only remark was “TRUTH.”

