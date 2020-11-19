https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-locks-tom-fitton-accurate-tweet-efficacy-masks-exposed-massive-danish-study/

Twitter locked out Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton on Wednesday for a completely accurate tweet about the efficacy of face masks.

Tom Fitton was citing a massive Danish study published this week confirming face masks do not work and may be dangerous.

The difference in rates of infection between the control group (no masks) and medical mask wearers was 2.1% vs 1.8%, respectively. Odds Ratio CI was 0.54 to 1.23, P=0.33. No significant difference. — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) November 18, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Twitter will not let Tom Fitton back on the platform unless he deletes his accurate tweet (screenshot below).

The post Twitter Locks Out Tom Fitton Over Accurate Tweet About Efficacy of Masks Exposed in Massive Danish Study appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

