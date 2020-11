https://www.oann.com/united-airlines-says-cancellations-are-rising-due-to-spiking-covid-19-cases/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=united-airlines-says-cancellations-are-rising-due-to-spiking-covid-19-cases

November 19, 2020

(Reuters) ā€“ United Airlines <UAL.O> said on Thursday it has seen an uptick in cancellations and a decrease in bookings for the week ended Nov. 18, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The carrier said it continues to expect total revenue to be down by about 67% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3nDvzPj)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook