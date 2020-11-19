https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/update-thanks-gateway-pundit-readers-wisconsin-increases-number-gop-recount-workers-12-58/

GATEWAY PUNDIT GETS RESULTS!

On Wednesday night The Gateway Pundit reported on how the Trump Campaign paid a three million dollar filing fee for the Wisconsin recount in the two counties but only 12 out of 176 names submitted by the Republicans were scheduled as recount workers.

This was OUTRAGEOUS!

We received the news from a local Republican officer from Dane County Wisconsin.

TRENDING: “TRUTH.” – Attorney Lin Wood Retweets Gateway Pundit’s “Drop and Roll” Video on How the 2020 Election Was Stolen from Trump (VIDEO)

Moments ago we heard back from the Republican officer in Wisconsin.

Since our report and pressure put on authorities by our readers and others state officials upped the number of Republican witnesses from 12 to 58!

THANK YOU ALL FOR PASSING THIS ON!

BREAKING!!!!!!!! Thanks to a 🔥 firestorm from the Gateway Pundit article last night, now 58 republicans have been scheduled and will be paid to recount the votes in the Dane country recount!!! This is up from the initial of only 12. The recount starts Friday morning. Great job Gateway Pundit!!!!

Thank to our Gateway Pundit readers!

Gateway Pundit gets results!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

