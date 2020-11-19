https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/video-reporters-angrily-scream-vice-president-pence-ends-white-house-corona-task-force-briefing-without-taking-questions/

Vice President Mike Pence led a press briefing by the White House Coronavirus Task Force at the Brady Briefing Room Thursday afternoon. Pence said the briefing was ordered by President Trump. At the end of the hour long briefing that featured presentations by several task force members, Pence closed the session without taking questions. The reporters screamed at Pence and the task force members just like the leftists who screamed at and menaced Trump supporters on the streets of D.C. last weekend after the Million MAGA March.

Reporters erupted in anger, screaming at Pence and the task force members as they exited the room. ABC’s Jonathan Karl stood up from his front row seat and waved his arms wide as he harangued Pence and then ripped off and threw down his lapel mic on his seat in disgust.

Other reporters angrily bellowed:

Male reporter: “Are you really not going to take questions?”

Female reporter (three times): “Why is the federal government not taking any questions?”

Male reporter screaming: “All of you need to answer this! What is going on? You’re not working with the transition! You’re all part of not recognizing democracy! You’re all undermining the democratic election! Every one of of you! And you won’t work with the transition!”

Video:

Pence leaves, taking no questions. You can hear reporters screaming: • “You’re all undermining the democratic election!”

• “What is going on?!”

• “Why is the federal government not taking questions?” pic.twitter.com/GfAgM6eoSu — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

ABC’s Evan McMurry confirmed it was Karl acting up:

That’s @jonkarl standing up as the pandemic task force leaves without taking questions on the pandemic. https://t.co/SAqxfYqzIg — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) November 19, 2020

