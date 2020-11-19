https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-couple-attacks-older-woman-masks-elevator

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a brutal attack on a 60-year-old woman last Friday.

The attack took place in a subway station elevator near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to

TMZ.

What are the details?

According to the outlet, an unnamed 60-year-old woman reportedly tried to reason with a young couple to put on masks before joining her in the subway station elevator.

Video surveillance of the exchange shows the woman appearing to speak to the couple about their lack of masks.

Instead of complying with her purported request, a young male can be seen forcing his way past the woman as his young accomplice gets into a scuffle with the older woman.

The male suspect can then be seen exiting the elevator, and when outside the doors, he begins to strike the older woman, knocking her down on the ground.

The three continue to scuffle as the woman is down on the ground, and both the male and the female can be seen raining blows down on her.

After the incident, both suspects — who the New York Post reports are believed to be in their late teens — reportedly fled from the scene.

At the time of this reporting, the two suspects are still believed to be on the run.

The NYPD is seeking the identities of the male and the female on the video, and is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for tips leading to the arrest.

