There’s a lot of room to argue that some of these coronavirus lockdowns are unconstitutional (enforcing a lot of them certainly would be), but Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring gave himself the sirens and the all-caps BREAKING to announce that he’d successfully blocked a MASSIVE gun show from operating at full capacity — he’s not going to put thousands of Virginians at risk of contracting the coronavirus “for the sole purpose of selling guns.”

🚨BREAKING🚨I have successfully BLOCKED a massive gun show from operating at full capacity this weekend in NOVA. Putting hundreds or even thousands of Virginians at risk for the sole purpose of selling guns is just not worth it and I’m pleased that the Judge agreed with me. — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) November 19, 2020

The gun show operates in a building 50,000 square feet larger than the Walmart next door. Walmarts aisles are 6ft wide, while the gun show’s are 14 ft wide. AG Herring is shutting down the gun show while keeping the Walmart next door open. We all know why. Communist. https://t.co/5h0jF7PKat — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 19, 2020

But “science” — mazzblack (@mazzblack83) November 19, 2020

Understood, you are against the Bill of Rights. Noted. — Michael Davis (@Vegastechhead) November 19, 2020

Ironically it is these kind of actions that have made the Dems the best firearms salesmen in recorded history. — Ricky Messi (@rickymessi9) November 19, 2020

You’re a fascist commie — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) November 19, 2020

It’s always great when those we elect and employ do our thinking for us. #BigBrother has this people. No need to use your own brain and make your own decisions when those in charge are ‘experts’ and much smarter than you. pic.twitter.com/FfkDI7rgfM — SusanKnowles (@SusanKnowles) November 19, 2020

Demonstrating and rioting for leftist reasons would be OK? — Grant Montgomery 🇺🇸🇯🇵✡️ (@gantaro47) November 19, 2020

Yes.

Wow. What a hero. You know no one was going to be frog marched there, right? The fact that you have no confidence in the ability of adults to assess their own risks indicates they should probably no longer consent to be governed by you. — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) November 19, 2020

Ok, guess I’ll just hang out at Walmart and Costco all day having to rub up against random idiots trying to get toilet paper instead. My gov. overlords assured me these places are not super spreaders and only events involving a majority of conservative people constitutes one. — Franklin Rolands (@FranklinRolands) November 19, 2020

Stunning. Brave. — President Elect @Peekaso 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) November 19, 2020

They think this is helping but they’re just pushing more people to the right, same with all the censoring — Barraktoboggans (@82ndtrooper11) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile, you’re being protected by guns. — MrTexs (@MrTexs) November 19, 2020

Weird, this seems like infringement… 🤔 — Yolanda Finkelstein (@Yofinks) November 19, 2020

Absurd. They require masks, distancing (it’s a giant space) and limited capacity like any store. And it’s not just guns, you’re shutting down dozens of small businesses that operate rely on this to feed their families. Would you be doing this if it weren’t a gun show? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 19, 2020

Of course he wouldn’t somehow I’m guessing he’s not a gun owner. — misswinona (@madamehousewife) November 19, 2020

It sounds like he failed in getting the show cancelled and got them capacity restricted instead. In other words, there will be a long line out the door and possibly their hours extended. — 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓-𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓 Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) November 19, 2020

It’s always funny to see a bureaucrat break out the Drudge sirens for their own tweet.

